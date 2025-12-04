New Men In Black movie in the pipeline

Photo: © Avalon

A new Men In Black film is in development.



Sony Pictures are planning to relaunch the sci-fi action comedy franchise with a new movie that is being penned by Bad Boys For Life scribe Chris Bremner.



Plot details are yet to be revealed but insiders say that the plan is to give the script to Will Smith once Bremner has completed it in the hope that the star will reprise the role of Agent J.



It is not known if the character will feature in a starring or supporting role but the plan is to have Agent J back in some form.



However, sources have emphasised that Will is not attached to the flick and will not commit until he has read the script.



The first Men In Black film was released in 1997 and spawned three sequels, with the franchise earning a collective $1.904 billion at the global box office.



Will previously revealed that he "wasn't happy" with the second and third movies in the Men In Black franchise as he feared that reviving the Bad Boys franchise in 2020 could backfire.



Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time, the 57-year-old star said: "I have fumbled a couple of my last sequels, you know, I wasn't happy with the Men in Black sequel and I just really wanted to make sure that this was a standalone film that people would have a real, brand new experience."



Meanwhile, Smith previously revealed that improvements to TV shows has made things difficult for the movie industry.



Speaking on the latest episode of Hot Ones, Will said: "The definition of a hit is still pretty much the same. Essentially, it's just harder to get one.



"You used to be able to put some explosions in the trailer and a couple of good jokes and people were there. And television is so good, there are things that people just aren't going to leave their house for. There's definitely a higher demand for a certain type of film for people to leave their homes."



Will also revealed that he regards the 2006 drama The Pursuit of Happyness as the "best movie" of his career.



He said: "I think the individual best movie, all around, that I've ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness. Right behind that is the first Men In Black. The direction, cinematography and music...



"If I had to put four of them in a time capsule it would be The Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men In Black, I Am Legend and probably King Richard."