278963
Entertainment News  

Justin Trudeau takes 'partner' Katy Perry to visit with former Japanese prime minister

Trudeau, Perry in Japan

- | Story: 587710

Katy Perry joined former prime minister Justin Trudeau as his “partner” during a visit to Japan this week.

Perry and Trudeau recently shared a meal with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, in Tokyo.

“Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us,” Kishida wrote in a post to social media.

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side.”

“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way,” Kishida concluded.

Trudeau responded in a post on X, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.”

“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Perry was already in Tokyo as a part of her world tour. Page Six reported that the pair were seen holding hands while they walked through the city.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Excessive Photoshop

Excessive Photoshop

Galleries | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Cardi B won't face second assault trial

Showbiz | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Just a little snack

Must Watch | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Snow Plow

Must Watch | December 08, 2025
The Tango

Right Moment

Galleries | December 08, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
278226


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


278147