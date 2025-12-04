Justin Trudeau takes 'partner' Katy Perry to visit with former Japanese prime minister

Photo: @kishida230 / X Former prime minister Justin Trudeau and pop star Katy Perry dine with former Japanese prime minister and wife Fumio and Yuko Kishida.

Katy Perry joined former prime minister Justin Trudeau as his “partner” during a visit to Japan this week.

Perry and Trudeau recently shared a meal with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko, in Tokyo.

“Former Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau came to Japan with his partner Katy Perry and had lunch with us,” Kishida wrote in a post to social media.

“During his time as prime minister, we met multiple times as fellow leaders, and when I visited Canada, we worked together to strengthen bilateral relations, including formulating the ‘Japan-Canada Action Plan,’ sweating it out side by side.”

“I am delighted that we continue to maintain this friendship in this way,” Kishida concluded.

Trudeau responded in a post on X, “Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko.”

“Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone.”

Perry was already in Tokyo as a part of her world tour. Page Six reported that the pair were seen holding hands while they walked through the city.