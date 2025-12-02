288211
280646
Entertainment News  

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando get engaged

Miley Cyrus is engaged

BANG Showbiz - Dec 2, 2025 / 3:25 pm | Story: 587257

Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando.

The 33-year-old actress and the 27-year-old singer recently got engaged after four years of dating, according to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column.

The loved-up couple sparked engagement speculation earlier this week when they walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Miley and Maxx posed for photos at the premiere, where the chart-topping star was seen sporting a diamond set in a thick gold band.

Francesca Consulting, Miley's representative, subsequently confirmed that designer Jacquie Aiche custom-made the sparkling engagement ring.

Francesca also revealed additional details about the ring, confirming that Miley was wearing a "chunky" 14-karat yellow gold band.

Maxx’s dad, Dan Morando, has already posted a congratulatory message to the couple on social media. However, neither Miley nor Maxx have made any public comments about their engagement.

Miley was married to actor Liam Hemsworth between 2018 and 2020, and the pop star previously admitted that she struggled to cope with their break-up.

She said on The Howard Stern Show: "Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then somedays I don’t."

The former couple lost their home in California in a wildfire, and Miley admits that the incident proved to be a turning point in their relationship.

She said: "I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house.

"Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran toward the fire. Which is not abnormal, a lot of animals do this and end up dying, like deers run into the forest.

"You’re attracted to that heat and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Funny Dogs

Funny Dogs

Galleries | March 09, 2026
The Tango

George Clooney releasing non-alcoholic beer

Showbiz | March 09, 2026
The Tango

Funny faces

Must Watch | March 09, 2026
The Tango

World's slowest race

Must Watch | March 09, 2026
The Tango

Monday Eats!-Food Fails

Galleries | March 09, 2026


285307
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
284361


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


282719
280377



280109
275997