288831
285399
Entertainment News  

Sabrina Carpenter and Franklin the Turtle publisher condemn Trump administration's use of their work

Carpenter condemns ICE ad

Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press - Dec 2, 2025 / 9:56 am | Story: 587166
FILE - Sabrina Carpenter arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Photo: The Canadian Press
FILE - Sabrina Carpenter arrives at the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Pop singer Sabrina Carpenter and the publisher of the beloved children’s character Franklin the Turtle are disavowing the Trump administration’s use of their music and imagery to support its agenda.

Responding to the use of her song “Juno” in a video montage depicting ICE raids, Carpenter tweeted Tuesday: “this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

In the caption for the clip, the White House quoted Carpenter’s lyrics, “Have you ever tried this one? Bye-bye.”

And on Monday, ‘Franklin the Turtle’ publisher Kids Can Press condemned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s post on X featuring a manipulated image showing Franklin aiming a bazooka at boats. Hegseth posted the image with the caption “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

“We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values,” the publisher said in a tweet.

The Trump administration has conducted multiple strikes in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean on small boats accused of ferrying drugs in the region. More than 80 people have been killed in such strikes since early September.

There is a long list of performers and artists who have objected to the Trump administration using their songs and copyright material, including ABBA, Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, Rihanna, Phil Collins, Pharrell, John Fogerty, Semisonic, Neil Young, Eddy Grant, Panic! at the Disco, R.E.M., Guns N’ Roses, Celine Dion, Beyoncé and Adele.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270238


TheTango.net
Monday Eats!-Food Fails

Monday Eats!-Food Fails

Galleries | March 09, 2026
The Tango

Daniel Radcliffe doesn't want son to act

Showbiz | March 09, 2026
The Tango

New York or heaven?

Must Watch | March 09, 2026
The Tango

Puppy postman

Must Watch | March 09, 2026
The Tango

Daily Dose- March 9, 2026

Daily Dose | March 09, 2026


285306
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282666


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


285501
279897



280645
279913