Entertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion wins defamation case against blogger

Defamation case won

Photo: Aliah Anderson © Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has won a defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz.



The 30-year-old rap star previously filed a lawsuit against the blogger - whose real name is Milagro Cooper - after it was alleged that she was "a paid surrogate" for Tory Lanez.



A federal panel of five men and four women in Florida agreed that the blogger defamed and harassed the rapper, who has been awarded $59,000 in damages, according to NBC News.



Megan appeared in court in November to testify in the defamation trial, when she claimed that Gramz' comments affected her mental health, as well as her music career.



The chart-topping star revealed that she actually felt like life was not worth living at one point in time.



Megan launched her lawsuit back in October 2024, when she accused Gramz of "churning out falsehoods" about her shooting by Tory Lanez in 2020.



In a statement, Megan said: "It’s time to hold bloggers accountable for years of harassment, cyber-bullying and the publication of misinformation about my personal and professional life.



"I’ve endured countless attacks on my character based on false narratives from social media bloggers misrepresenting themselves as journalists.



"It’s unacceptable behaviour and these individuals need to understand there will be repercussions for recklessly posting lies and defamatory falsehoods."



Megan's lawsuit accused Cooper of questioning her "mental status" and of calling her an "angry Black woman".



What's more, Cooper was accused of sharing a "deepfake pornographic video" of Megan - whose real name is Megan Pete - on X.



In August 2023, Lanez was sentenced to ten years in prison after being convicted of shooting Megan.



Despite this, the lawsuit claimed that Cooper cast doubt on whether he actually shot her.



The Grammy-winning star confirmed at the time that she was seeking "monetary damages" and "attorneys' fees and costs". Megan was also seeking "a permanent injunction barring Defendant Cooper from any future use or publication of intimate visual depictions of her".



In response to the lawsuit, Gramz wrote on X: "Countersuit gone go crazy (sic)"