Lindsay Lohan ignores internet trends

Lindsay Lohan doesn't pay attention to social media trends.



The 39-year-old actress has confessed to being ignorant of most social media trends, explaining that her friends, family and co-stars are the only reason she's ever aware of any of them.



The Hollywood star told People: "I hear from other people. I mean, I didn't know what rizz was until I was with the girls in Freakier Friday, Sophia [Hammons] and Julia [Butters], and they were teaching me. I'm really bad at it."



Despite this, Lindsay has enjoyed a number of pop culture moments in 2025.



The movie star - who first found fame as a child actress - said: "I love Taylor Swift's new album [The Life of a Showgirl], it's so fun. My sister [Aliana] did a single that I really loved called Eternity."



Meanwhile, Lindsay previously confessed to being too much of a "yes person" during her younger years.



The actress endured a turbulent spell early in her career, when she was arrested a number of times, and Lindsay now looks back on her younger years with some regrets.



She told The Sun newspaper: "I was always such a ‘yes’ person to my agents and everyone that no one ever really took the time to ask me, ‘Do you wanna chill for a second?’



"And if I knew then what I know now, I’d definitely have used the word ‘no’ a lot more."



Lindsay has managed to turn her life around over the last decade, and she now has a two-year-old son called Luai with Bader Shammas, her husband.



The Hollywood star thinks her younger self would actually feel "very proud of the mother and wife" she's become.



Lindsay - who now lives in Dubai with her family - said: "I love it so much. I’m obsessed with my kid.



"The other day I said, ‘Luai, don’t do that — not a good idea’, and now he goes, ‘Luai, don’t do that?...?’ He mocks me.



"If my husband’s like, ‘No, Luai’, then he listens. But for me, it’s like he laughs at me. But I’m fine with it. I love every second."