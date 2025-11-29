Entertainment News

Ray J arrested after Thanksgiving livestream row

Ray J has been arrested over allegations he pulled a gun on his ex-wife Princess Love during a Thanksgiving day livestream.



The 44-year-old singer was detained by police on Thursday (27.11.25) and charged with making a criminal threat, according to TMZ.com. The website reports Ray J - real name William Norwood Jr - was booked into a Los Angeles jail and later released on $50,000 bail.



Reports suggest the arrest stemmed from a social media appearance he made with his former partner - the mother of his children Melody, seven, and son Epik, five - in which they rowed about drunk-driving.



According to the outlet, Ray J stared the livestream by saying: "[I'm having] the worst Thanksgiving in the f******* world," before going on to tell his ex: "Drive drunk, Princess".



She then responded by claiming the star had brandished a weapon in front of her, saying: "Ray, you just pointed a gun ... I’m not driving! You just pointed a gun at us."



Ray J then told her: "I didn’t point nothing at y’all."



In the footage - which has been circulating on social media - Princess later says: "All I wanted to do was have a good Thanksgiving," before telling her ex she has called for help, saying: "I called the police".



Ray J allegedly responds: "I’ll shoot the f****** police."



The pair married in 2016, but they ended their tempestuous relationship several times before Princess called time on the marriage for good in February 2024 when she filed for divorce for a fourth time.



In a post on Instagram at the time of the split, Princess wrote: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our decision to divorce.



"After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways.



"We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being.



"While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic."