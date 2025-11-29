Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian has come close to 'snapping' over ex-husband Kanye West's behaviour

Kim Kardashian has felt like "snapping" over her ex-husband Kanye West's comments about her.



The 45-year-old star discussed the rapper's public outbursts in the latest episode of reality show The Kardashians with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's former partner Scott Disick as she underwent a follow-up brain scan following her aneurysm scare and admits that she has to bite her tongue about Kanye's erratic behaviour.



While not naming West, Disick said: "By the way, I'm sorry about all you're going through. It looks stressful. I mean, I see some of the stuff, and it's like, f***."



Kim replied: "It is hard."



The All's Fair star added in a confessional that Kanye is "very loud out there right now".



She said: "I just can't really engage. I think it's just for the better."



Kim - who has children North, 12, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, six, with the rapper - denied Kanye's claims that he had called her on the programme.



The Skims founder said: "I mean, I always encourage a relationship, but a healthy one.



"Sometimes I just feel like snapping, but I can't. I just can't."



Kim has explained during recent episodes of The Kardashians how she is trying to shield the children from Kanye's controversial antics.



The star - whose divorce from West was finalised in 2022 - said: "They're gonna know things. They're gonna grow up, they're gonna see.



"So, it's my job as a mom to make sure that, at a time when that behaviour is happening, to make sure they're protected.



"Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies."



Kardashian also rejected claims that she has the "luxury of walking away and not dealing (with Kanye) ever again".



She said: "That's not my reality... We have four kids together. It's very confusing because it'll be all this talk on the internet like, 'I'm keeping the kids.' He's never once called and asked (to see them).



"Then I'll wake up, and it's on Twitter that I'm keeping the kids when it's not true and it's not rational... I can't engage all the time.



"It's a divorce, not a kidnapping."



Meanwhile, Kim recently revealed that dating has become "less and less appealing" to her since her divorce and that she is content without a man in her life.



Speaking in a confessional on The Kardashians, she said: "You get really comfortable the longer you're single.



"You get really comfortable being single and the thought of you sharing a bed or your TV shows with someone else becomes less and less appealing because you get set in your ways."