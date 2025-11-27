Entertainment News

Simon Cowell is washing his own blood to battle aging

Simon Cowell says he stays young by washing his own blood to battle the effects of aging.



The 66-year-old star - who has 11-year-old son Eric with fiancee Lauren Silverman - has opened up on the unusual practice he has embraced as he tries to look after his body as he gets older.



He told the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast: "I go to this wellness clinic where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it, they put it back into your body."



Simon explained that he undergoes tests at the clinic, where they "tell you your age".



He added: “You do all these tests and they tell you your age — so I’ve actually aged backwards by eating better, more exercise, less stress, certain supplements.



"My brain is still there, I still have the energy.”



The media mogul behind shows like The X Factor and American Idol admitted he previously debating freezing himself.



He added: "I actually was going to freeze myself. I thought, ‘Why not?’



"Then I found out they chop your head off, so you come back in two thousand years as a floating head.



“I’m like, ‘No, I don’t want that.' ”



Simon also reflected on how his loved ones - and being a father - keep him grounded.



He said: "I’d be lost if I hadn’t had Eric, and Lauren, the two of them. I’d reached a point in my life I felt lost, I was getting very down.



“When I hear Eric laugh and I see him happy, there’s nothing that compares to that. Everything about you as a human being changes.



"You’re there to protect him and guide him, hopefully steer him in the right direction.”



Meanwhile, Simon recently revealed he talks to himself and his "guardian angel" about peace daily.



The TV personality told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "I talk to myself every day and say, 'I just want peace.'



"I have a guardian angel, and I talk to it about peace. That's all I want."