Kevin Spacey to face civil sex assault trial

BANG Showbiz - Nov 27, 2025 / 2:03 pm | Story: 586431

Kevin Spacey will face civil sex assault claims in court next year.

The House of Cards actor - who was acquitted of seven counts of sexual assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent in London in 2023 - is being sued by three men, who alleged he assaulted them between 2000 and 2013 and at a hearing on Wednesday (26.11.25), a judge set a provisional trial date of 12 October, 2026.

The claims could be heard in three consecutive trials at London's High Court but the accusers' lawyer, Elizabeth-Anne Gumbel has requested they are heard in a single case to avoid the men and Spacey having to give evidence more than once.

The 66-year-old actor has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. He formally denied two of the claims and is yet to file a defence with the court for the third.

Two of the accusers of the allegations heard in the criminal trial have also filed civil legal cases at the High Court.

One man, known only as LNP, alleged Spacey "deliberately assaulted" him on about 12 occasions between 2000 and 2005, while another, who is referred to as GHI, claimed he "suffered psychiatric damage and financial loss" due to allegedly being assaulted in 2008 after he met the Oscar-winning actor through a workshop at London's Old Vic theatre.

The third man, Ruari Cannon, has waived his right to anonymity and alleged Spacey - who was artistic director of the Old Vic between 2004 and 2013 - groped him at a party after the press night for a production he was in at the theatre in 2013, Sweet Bird of Youth.

Cannon previously featured in a 2024 documentary titled Spacey Unmasked.

The American Beauty actor insisted the allegation was "ridiculous and it never happened".

After the release of the documentary, Spacey wrote on X: “Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated.”

He has previously confessed to “being too handsy,” but insisted he has never “groped” anyone.

