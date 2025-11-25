Entertainment News

Doctor Who TARDIS lands at Stonehenge for Doctor Who Day

TARDIS lands at Stonehenge

Photo: BBC Pictures

The Doctor Who TARDIS landed at Stonehenge on Doctor Who Day (11.23.25).



In partnership with English Heritage, the event marked the finale of Vworp Around The World, a global digital fan activation.



The campaign has run across Doctor Who’s social channels, with fans completing five online missions through UNIT HQ to crack codes and uncover clues. Each stage unlocked exclusive digital rewards, leading to the reveal of the TARDIS landing at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.



Sarah Bold, Head of Marketing for the Doctor Who brand at BBC Studios, said: “Doctor Who Day is about creating memorable experiences for fans. Bringing the TARDIS to Stonehenge connects two British icons and celebrates imagination, heritage and fandom.”



Richard Dewdney, Stonehenge Operations Manager at English Heritage, added: “We’re pleased to welcome Doctor Who back to Stonehenge, which featured in an episode 15 years ago. We hope visitors who come to see the TARDIS also take time to explore the site itself.”



Fans unable to attend in person could follow the celebrations online via the Doctor Who website, social media channels and newsletter. The hashtag #DoctorWhoDay was used to connect fans worldwide.



In addition, the Doctor Who Shop is offering exclusive merchandise tied to the event, spanning different eras of the iconic sci-fi series.



The choice of Stonehenge carries added significance, as the landmark featured in the series five episode The Pandorica Opens, where Matt Smith’s Doctor confronted Roman centurions and a fleet of enemy ships.



The Stonehenge installation closes out a year-long campaign designed to engage audiences globally and reinforce Doctor Who’s cultural impact ahead of future series developments.



Doctor Who fans are in for a treat with not only the Christmas 2026 special and another series, but the spin-off The War Between The Land And The Sea will be available?in the UK?on BBC?iPlayer?and BBC One?next month.



The five-part series stars Russell Tovey as Everman Barclay, who works for UNIT (Unified Intelligence Taskforce) and gets enveloped in a struggle to prevent a major war between the humans and the Sea Devils, who were first introduced to Doctor Who fans in the 1970s.



He ends up being the only human that Gugu Mbatha Raw's Sea Devil character Salt can trust.



Created by Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, a double bill will air on December 7.



For those not in the UK, the spin-off will be available via Disney+.