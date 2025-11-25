Entertainment News

Joni Mitchell to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2026 JUNO Awards

Mitchell to receive Juno

Photo: Getty Images

Joni Mitchell will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 JUNO Awards.



The legendary songwriter, 82, will be celebrated with one of Canada’s highest artistic distinctions at the ceremony in Hamilton, Ontario, on March 29.



The National Arts Centre will present the accolade in recognition of her unparalleled influence on music and culture across generations.



Mitchell, whose career spans more than five decades, has shaped the soundscape of modern songwriting with timeless works such as Blue and Court and Spark. Her artistry has not only defined eras but continues to inspire musicians worldwide.



The ceremony will also mark a milestone for another Canadian star.



Nelly Furtado, the genre-defying artist behind global hits including I’m Like a Bird and Promiscuous, will also be formally inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.



Allan Reid, President and CEO of CARAS/JUNO Awards and CEO of MusiCounts, commented: “Hamilton has always been a city that lives and breathes music.



“To return here with an incredible lineup that includes Joni Mitchell and Nelly Furtado – two of Canada’s most influential artists – is a fitting way to celebrate our country’s rich musical legacy.”



Ten-time JUNO winner Furtado recently announced her hiatus from performing "for the foreseeable future".



The 46-year-old singer feels now is the time to switch her focus to "other creative and personal endeavours" as she embarks on the "next phase" of her life.



In a lengthy Instagram post to mark the 25th anniversary of her debut album Woah, Nelly! last month, she explained: “I have decided to step away from performance for the foreseeable future and pursue some other creative and personal endeavours that I feel would better suit this next phase of my life.



“I have enjoyed my career immensely, and I still love writing music as I have always seen it as a hobby I was lucky enough to make into a career. I’ll identify as a songwriter forever."



Noting the resurgence in her music thanks to TikTok, she said: "To have so many people rediscovering my music has been surreal and joyful. It’s been so fun embracing this opportunity, getting out on stages again and seeing up close, the true lasting power of good music. It’s made me really believe in magic.”



Nelly's last performance was at Munich's SUPERBLOOM Festival in August.



Thanking her fans and those who helped her achieve her "pop dreams", Nelly went on: "I’m grateful for all the years of fun , community and wonder.



"Endless gratitude to anyone who has ever listened and vibrated with my music and attended any of my shows . I love you and your open hearts.



"I deeply thank all of those who have worked so hard to help me make my pop dreams come true on a creative and organizational level . I thank all my brilliant collaborators and loyal champions .



"I also wish , to the new generation of artists, many years of fruitful and passionate performance."



Nelly posted a throwback picture from the start of her career and a video of her performance at Berlin's Citadel Music Festival this summer.



She concluded: "The second slide is me in Berlin this summer finally understanding what receiving flowers means.



"Thank you and goodnight! Nelly."