Love Actually's Jill Freud dead at 98

Love Actually star Jill Freud has died at the age of 98.



The "feisty, outrageous, kind, loving and mischievous" star - who played the Downing Street housekeeper in the beloved 2003 Christmas rom-com movie - passed away surrounded by her loved ones, her family announced on Monday (24.11.25).



In a touching statement, Jill's 63-year-old daughter, broadcaster Emma Freud - who is married to 69-year-old Love Actually director Richard Curtis - said: "My beautiful 98-year-old mum has taken her final bow.



"After a loving evening – where we knew she was on her way – surrounded by children, grandchildren and pizza, she told us all to f*** off so she could go to sleep. And then she never woke up. Her final words were ‘I love you’."



Aged 16, Jill - born June Flewett in London on April 22, 1927 - was evacuated to writer C. S. Lewis' house in Oxford during World War Two, and gave the literary scholar inspiration for the character Lucy in his 1950 fantasy novel, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.



Emma continued: "As a child, she was evacuated to Oxford and ended up living with C. S. Lewis for three years … he based the character of Lucy in The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe on her.



"She became an actress/producer and ran two rep theater companies in Suffolk for 30 years – employing 100s of actors who loved her for her passion, her care, her shepherd’s pie, her devotion to regional theater and her commitment to actors’ rights.



"Her last film role was as the housekeeper at Downing Street in Love Actually."



Despite her last film credit coming in 2003, Jill still kept herself busy.



Emma added: "She had the same lunch every day – a glass of red wine and a packet of crisps, and during COVID, aged 93, locked up with three other Freud gals, she took part in a tap class every morning.



"She was 98, mother-of-five, grandmother-of-17, great-grandmother-of-seven – she was feisty, outrageous, kind, loving and mischievous. Lucky old heaven getting such a dazzling newcomer. Jill Freud."



Emma's 30-year-old daughter, writer Scarlett Curtis, also paid a moving tribute to her "force of nature" grandmother.



Scarlett wrote on Instagram: "My grandmother never wanted to be addressed as such. She was not 'granny', she was Lady Jill Freud; actress, tap dancer, leader, friend.



"Lady Jill was a force of nature. She swum, acted and tap danced until she was in her 90s. She flirted, drank and laughed until the end."



And she revealed an outrageous moment the pair shared recently.



Scarlett continued: "She loved through action and organization; running her theater company, directing and starring in our lockdown production of The Importance of Being Earnest, asking me if I wanted to borrow her vibrator when I told her I was lonely during COVID.



"She was not one for cuddles, but she built the home that has saved my life year after year. The place I feel happiest, safest, most creative, most held and protected. She also created my favorite human in the world @emmafreud - and for that alone we should all be grateful.



"Lady Jill Freud did not want to be a granny, but she was mine. And I was the luckiest to have her for 30 years.



"I’m not sure what happens next. But I do believe we will meet again. And I also believe that when we do, I’ll have to join a f****** long queue of people desperate to see you after such bittersweet time apart."