You Can Get It If You Really Want hitmaker Jimmy Cliff dead at 81

Reggae loses a legend

Photo: Avalon

Jimmy Cliff has died at the age of 81.



The reggae and soul legend, whose hits included 1970 classic You Can Get It If You Really Want and 1969's Many Rivers To Cross, suffered a seizure followed by pneumonia, his wife Latifa confirmed on Monday (24.11.25).



He is survived by his spouse and children, Lilty and Aken.



A statement on his official Facebook page read: "It's with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia. I am thankful for his family, friends, fellow artists and coworkers who have shared his journey with him. To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career. He really appreciated each and every fan for their love. I also wanted to thank Dr. Couceyro and the whole medical staff, as they have been extremely supportive and helpful during this difficult process. Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes. I hope you all can respect our privacy during these hard times. Further information will be provided at a later date.



See you and we see you Legend.



Latifa , Lilty and Aken."



Many Rivers To Cross was famously covered by the likes of Annie Lennox, UB40 and Cher.



Cliff won Grammys for his 1985 album Cliff Hanger and 2012's Rebirth.



Jimmy - born James Chambers - famously covered Johnny Nash's I Can See Clearly Now for the 1993 Disney film Cool Runnings, starring the late great John Candy.



As well as being a singer, he also took on a role in the 1972 flick The Harder They Come, which helped reggae reach global heights, and the 1986 American comedy Club Paradise, starring Robin Williams, Twiggy and Peter O'Toole.



He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.



At the time of his death, the Jamaican artist was the only living reggae musician to hold the Order of Merit, the highest honour that can be granted by the Jamaican government for achievements in the arts and sciences.