Catherine, Princess of Wales wants addicts to be shown 'compassion'

Photo: © Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales has insisted addiction is "not a choice".



The 43-year-old royal - who is patron of the Forward Trust, which supports recovering addicts - has called for the "fear, shame and judgement" around the issue to end and urged society to show "compassion" to those dependent on alcohol, drugs or gambling because it is a "complex mental health condition".



In a message to mark Addiction Awareness Week, Catherine said: “Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support. But still, even now in 2025, people’s experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change.



“The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives. Many of us will know someone who is struggling with an addiction.



“Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like The Forward Trust for support.”



The princess urged people to show "kindness and understanding" and speak more openly about addiction and its impact.



She added: "Recovery is hard, but with the right treatment it is possible. And this begins with a conversation, a listening ear and showing we care.



“So please join the conversation. By talking about it in the open, together we can bring addiction and the harm it causes out of the shadows.



“We can reframe this issue with kindness and understanding, and we can help individuals and families coping with addiction know they are not alone.”



Former England football captain Tony Adams, a recovering alcoholic who is chair of trustees at the organisation, has also called for those struggling to ask for help.



He said: “If you are struggling with an addiction or a mental health issue, then please reach out and get the appropriate help. The greatest thing I ever did was to say, ‘I can’t do this.’ "



Catherine spoke out after the results of a survey from the Forward Trust, which found more than half of the 2,124 people questioned had personal experience of addiction or know someone who did.



Of those who said they had direct experience of addiction, 53 per cent reported they would be uncomfortable speaking about their situation with their employer, 35 per cent with a close family member, 30 per cent with a friend, 28 per cent with their GP and 27 per cent with their partner.