Entertainment News

Joni Mitchell to get lifetime achievement Juno, Nelly Furtado joins Hall of Fame

Mitchell gets lifetime Juno

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Pizzello Joni Mitchell, left, accepts the award for best folk album for "Joni Mitchell at Newport" with Brandi Carlile during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Joni Mitchell's incredible impact on music will be celebrated at the Juno Awards with a lifetime achievement honour.

Organizers say they've selected the Prairies-raised "Both Sides Now" singer-songwriter as next year's recipient for the award created in 1989 to recognize Canadian content champion and Juno namesake Pierre Juneau.

Mitchell will become only the third recipient of the top honour, which was revived earlier this year to recognize the influence of Anne Murray.

The Junos say they've also chosen Nelly Furtado as the newest inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in recognition of a career of pop hits, which include "Like a Bird" and "Maneater."

Furtado recently announced she is stepping back from live performances for the "foreseeable future," raising the question of whether she might sing on the show, as most inductees do.

A representative says inductees appear "in the way that feels right for them" and that Furtado's participation in next year's Junos "is being shaped collaboratively."

Two rock bands were also announced as performers on the broadcast. Hamilton's Arkells will play the awards show in their hometown, while Toronto act the Beaches is also set to take the stage.

The Junos will be held at Hamilton's TD Coliseum on March 29 and air live on CBC and CBC Gem.