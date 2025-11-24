Joni Mitchell to get lifetime achievement Juno, Nelly Furtado joins Hall of Fame
Mitchell gets lifetime Juno
Joni Mitchell's incredible impact on music will be celebrated at the Juno Awards with a lifetime achievement honour.
Organizers say they've selected the Prairies-raised "Both Sides Now" singer-songwriter as next year's recipient for the award created in 1989 to recognize Canadian content champion and Juno namesake Pierre Juneau.
Mitchell will become only the third recipient of the top honour, which was revived earlier this year to recognize the influence of Anne Murray.
The Junos say they've also chosen Nelly Furtado as the newest inductee into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in recognition of a career of pop hits, which include "Like a Bird" and "Maneater."
Furtado recently announced she is stepping back from live performances for the "foreseeable future," raising the question of whether she might sing on the show, as most inductees do.
A representative says inductees appear "in the way that feels right for them" and that Furtado's participation in next year's Junos "is being shaped collaboratively."
Two rock bands were also announced as performers on the broadcast. Hamilton's Arkells will play the awards show in their hometown, while Toronto act the Beaches is also set to take the stage.
The Junos will be held at Hamilton's TD Coliseum on March 29 and air live on CBC and CBC Gem.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- 22 killed at U.S. consulatePakistan - 9:35 am
- Home destroyed by fireKelowna - 9:05 am
- Gamble set to lead RebelsKIJHL - 9:03 am
- No 'imminent threat'Canada - 9:00 am
- Crisis team calls way downKamloops - 9:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]