Guns N' Roses announce concert stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto
Guns N' Roses in Canada
After a sprawling 2025 world tour, Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road again in the spring and summer 2026 and stopping in Canada on their way.
This 2026 tour will see Guns N’ Roses visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining EU markets, as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. There will be a stop in Vancouver's B.C. Place Aug. 29, 2026, Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium Aug. 26, 2026 and Rogers Stadium in Toronto Aug. 5, 2026.
Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time,” concert promoter LiveNation said.
With millions of sales under their belt, LiveNation said Guns N' Roses can also boast being one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify and in May 2024 were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. on live nation.com.
