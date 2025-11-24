284368
285240
Entertainment News  

Guns N' Roses announce concert stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto

Guns N' Roses in Canada

Kathy Michaels - Nov 24, 2025 / 6:35 am | Story: 585757

After a sprawling 2025 world tour, Guns N’ Roses is hitting the road again in the spring and summer 2026 and stopping in Canada on their way.

This 2026 tour will see Guns N’ Roses visit Mexico and Brazil, before headlining EU markets, as well as stadiums across the US and Canada. There will be a stop in Vancouver's B.C. Place Aug. 29, 2026, Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium Aug. 26, 2026 and Rogers Stadium in Toronto Aug. 5, 2026.

Guns N’ Roses’ landmark diamond-selling 1987 opus, Appetite For Destruction, stands out as “the best-selling U.S. debut album ever” and “the 11th best-selling U.S. album of all time,” concert promoter LiveNation said.

With millions of sales under their belt, LiveNation said Guns N' Roses can also boast being one of the most-streamed rock bands in the world with an average of 27 million monthly listeners on Spotify and in May 2024 were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for their 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. on live nation.com.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

270239


TheTango.net
Maintenance worker

Maintenance worker

Must Watch | March 01, 2026
The Tango

Let's play a game

Must Watch | March 01, 2026
The Tango

Sunday Dose- March 1, 2026

Daily Dose | March 01, 2026
The Tango

Thomas Rhett is a dad again

Showbiz | March 01, 2026
The Tango

Optical Illusions

Galleries | February 28, 2026


285307
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
279896


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


283237
284798



284933
280033