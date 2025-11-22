Entertainment News

'It's in the blood!' Hulk Hogan's son Nick Hogan hints at WWE career

Hulk Hogan's son has hinted he could follow in his father's footsteps by forging a WWE career.



Nick Hogan, 35, feels "so much closer" to his late dad, who passed away in July aged 71, when he is around the company, and the star admitted wrestling is "in the blood".



Asked if he would consider a wrestling career, he told TMZ: "You never know, man. It's in the blood. So, you never know.



"I've always loved the business, and it makes me feel so much closer to dad, being around the business and being, kind of, in that environment.



"I have a lot of love for it, and like I said, it's in the blood, so you never know.



"I've always been in touch with everybody [at WWE] and I've always tried to stay in touch with everybody.



"I like to be close to those guys and the company. It's a family."



Nick is in "pretty good shape" ahead of a potential wrestling career, and joked he has "a couple of different" ideas about a possible match-ending move.



He said: "I'm in pretty good shape right now. I'm cool ... not saying too much, but I'm trying to stay in good shape."



Asked if this is the beginning of his "hard launch", he replied: "You never know."



Quizzed on whether he is "working on" a finisher, he laughed and said: "Oh man. I've been thinking about a couple of different things. You never know.



"We'll see what happens. It never hurts to drop the leg here and there."



Nick also hinted a biopic about his famous father could also come to light.



Quizzed on the possibility, he said: "You have to keep your eyes peeled. There's been a lot of cool talk."



Hulk previously pulled the plug on a movie about his life, because he felt it was "too dark" for the screen.



Chris Hemsworth was heavily linked to portraying the wrestling icon in the movie, and Nick has backed the Thor star to play his dad one day, but distanced himself from the role.



Asked if he could portray his father in a film, Nick said: "I'm not as big as dad. These are strings on my shoulders.



"It would be tough to even imagine who could play Pop.



"There was talk about Chris Hemsworth. Someone like that would be cool."