Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher 'tag team' work around kids

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher "tag team" work for the sake of their children.



The Black Swan actress - who has Wyatt, 11, and Dimitri, eight, with the 47-year-old actor - knows it is a "luxury" that she only needs to work on one project a year but she and her husband feel "fortunate" to be able to arrange their careers around the needs of their family.



Asked why she only does one project a year, she told Extra: “Those damn kids. Because I can and it’s a luxury and I’m really fortunate and so I don’t take that for granted either.



"Ash and I never work at the same time. Neither one of us works when the kids are in school out of town.



"So if it shoots in LA, my next project is shooting in LA in January. So I’ll do that.



"And then the project after that shoots in the summer outside in a different country and so we tag team in and out, but neither one of us is ever absent from the kids.”



While she doesn't work very often, the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery actress "loves" her career.



She said: “I had the most fun… I always had fun. I love this industry. I don’t want to act like every other movie was. I love acting. I love acting. I love being a part of sets. I love being a part of movies.



"Like, I love the whole experience. You can’t control the final outcome. You can only control your own experience doing it. And so I do always try to go into it being like, ‘I’m so lucky. I’m so fortunate.’ That’s not to say everybody does that, right?”



Mila took on her latest role in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery without reading the script because it is one of her "favourite" franchises.



She said: “So, I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t I want to be in it if I’m a fan of something?’ Like, what a luxury it is to be a part of something that I’m actually a fan of.”



Meanwhile, the former That 70s Show star is worried about catering for Thanksgiving next week.



She said: “I host for 27 people, but I will tell you this was a mistake. I hope this airs after Thanksgiving… I said it’s a mistake… I’m capping it at 20 because I can cook for 20, no problem. Eighteen to 20, it’s fine. I have enough oven space. I have enough, like, I’m not tripling on my trays. 27 people has surpassed my ability.”



Ashton is keen for her to "outsource".



She said: “And so, like, I did. I finally looked at and I went, 'I have to buy like 30 potatoes to make enough mashed potatoes.'



"And I went, 'I don’t have enough containers to boil 30 potatoes.'



"Like, I had a meltdown. And I was like, 'I can’t do this.' And so, he’s like, 'Why don’t you do as a potluck?' And I was like, 'No, we are hosting Thanksgiving.'



“But I outsourced my potatoes. I did… I was like, I’m buying premade potatoes… but my turkeys, I’m making green beans, all that is salad, but... That’s making two turkeys. That’s when you know you have a problem.



"Christmas, we do in Iowa. So that is not my responsibility.”