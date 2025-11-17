Ariana Grande and Cher team up for 'SNL' in December. Josh O'Connor gets a hosting turn, too
Grande, Cher on SNL
The December lineup for “Saturday Night Live” now includes Ariana Grande as host on Dec. 20, with Cher returning as musical guest for the first time in nearly 40 years.
It's Grande's third time hosting. Cher hasn't been on the “SNL” stage since 1987. Josh O'Connor will make his hosting debut Dec. 13, with Lily Allen as musical guest, NBC announced Monday.
Grande has been out and about of late promoting “Wicked: For Good,” while O'Connor stars in the upcoming “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.” It's Allen's second appearance on the show. She just released her fifth album, “West End Girl.”
“SNL” veteran host Melissa McCarthy will return Dec. 6 for her sixth time. Dijon will make his debut as musical guest. He has two Grammy nominations for his album, “Baby.”
The NBC sketch comedy show airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and streams live on Peacock.
