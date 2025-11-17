Entertainment News

Cynthia Erivo speaks out after Ariana Grande rushed at Wicked: For Good premiere

Erivo speaks out

Photo: © Getty Imnages

Cynthia Erivo noted she and Ariana Grande have had to "come through some s***" in their lives and work.



The 38-year-old actress came to the aid of her Wicked: For Good co-star last week when Johnson Wen, who is known as Pyjama Man on Instagram, jumped the barrier at the movie's Singapore premiere and rushed the Thank U, Next singer, and she's now reflected on Thursday's (13.11.25) scary incident and her close bond with the 32-year-old star.



Speaking at a special Screen Actors Guild screening held at the Television Academy in Los Angeles over the weekend, Entertainment Weekly reports Cynthia said: "What's even more wonderful is the fact that there are other people who have seen themselves in this movie, in that character, and also now see themselves and feel safe.



"That, for me, is the pinnacle of what I could ever wish for from any piece of work I have ever done. And I am so glad that in order to do it, I had to look into the eyes of this person beside me.



"And we have come through some s***. We have come through some stuff in our lives, in our daily workings.



"I mean, f***, even this last week. Let's be honest, for f**'s sakes, we've had to really deal with some stuff, and this movie has allowed us to really grow as people, as friends, as sisters, as artists, as actresses."



As Cynthia spoke, Ariana nodded her head, but when she started talking about the incident in Singapore, the singer stared straight ahead before eventually growing tearful.



Cynthia added: "That is the thing that is special about this piece.



"And I'll miss being in this group of people this constantly. Because you don't get a group of people this close often on a set. You don't earn family like this often, and we have. F****** lucky thing to be a part of."



Red carpet crasher Wen has become known for disrupting concerts, after he did so at a Katy Perry gig in June, and The Weeknd’s show in August, as well as the Paris Olympics last year.



Before the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore, he said: "I feel like I'm in a dream.



"That's my best friend Ariana Grande and I'm going to meet her. I've been dreaming about that."



He was arrested but later freed, and took to Instagram to "thank" Ariana.



Sharing a video of the incident, he wrote: "@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You [heart emoji]"



Following the incident, he wrote on his Instagram Stories: "I'm free after being arrested."