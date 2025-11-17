Entertainment News

George Clooney jokes his twins will need 'therapy no matter what' due a 'disaster' movie role

George Clooney has joked his twins will need "therapy" because of his Batman costume.



The 64-year-old actor played the Caped Crusader in 1997 film flop Batman + Robin, in which his Dark Knight costume featured rubber nipples.



George has admitted the movie was a "disaster", and quipped his eight-year-old twins Alexander and Ella may need to see seek psychological help later in life because of his outfit.



He told The Sun newspaper: "We know they’re going to be in therapy no matter what, just from Batman + Robin. 'My dad had rubber f***ing nipples'. Disaster."



But the Hollywood star has been "more interested" in directing than acting in the past 10 years, because some of the parts he has been offered "weren’t all that interesting".



He added: "For the last ten years or so, for the most part, I was directing because I was more interested in telling stories and I wanted to continue to be a storyteller.



"But the parts I was getting offered weren’t all that interesting.



"And so I hadn’t really been in a film."



Clooney appeared alongside Julia Roberts in 2022 romantic-comedy Ticket To Paradise, and he starred opposite Brad Pitt in 2024 Apple+ action-comedy Wolfs.



But he insisted such roles didn't "challenge" him.



He said: "I did a couple of movies. I did a movie with Julia Roberts and I did a movie with Brad, which were fun and they’re fun to work with and people that I know. But it’s not challenging yourself.



"We know what the audience wants delivered for those films."



However, George is due to reunite with Julia and Brad for Ocean's 14, after he recently confirmed filming will begin in 2026.



Speaking to E! News, George said: "We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up.



"It’s just scheduling, so it’s just setting a start date for us. Probably start in about nine or 10 months, shooting."