Giller Prize for best work of Canadian fiction to be handed out in Toronto tonight

Giller Prize tonight

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press - Nov 17, 2025 / 6:46 am | Story: 584409
Elana Rabinovitch the Executive Director of Giller Prize stands on stage during the awards ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Photo: The Canadian Press
Elana Rabinovitch the Executive Director of Giller Prize stands on stage during the awards ceremony in Toronto, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. 

Canadian book awards season will reach its apex tonight when the Giller Prize is set to be handed out.

Five authors are vying for the $100,000 award, which is Canada's largest prize for a work of fiction.

Finalists include Mona Awad for her dark academia sequel "We Love You, Bunny," and Eddy Boudel Tan for his suspenseful story of a family mystery "The Tiger and the Cosmonaut."

"Room" author Emma Donoghue is shortlisted for "The Paris Express," inspired by an 1895 railway disaster, while cookbook author and juice entrepreneur Emma Knight made the list for her debut novel "The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus."

Rounding out the short list is past Giller winner Souvankham Thammavongsa for her character study of a nail technician "Pick a Colour."

The ceremony, hosted by Rick Mercer, will be recorded live to tape this evening and will air on CBC at 9 p.m.

 

