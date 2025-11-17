Giller Prize for best work of Canadian fiction to be handed out in Toronto tonight
Giller Prize tonight
Canadian book awards season will reach its apex tonight when the Giller Prize is set to be handed out.
Five authors are vying for the $100,000 award, which is Canada's largest prize for a work of fiction.
Finalists include Mona Awad for her dark academia sequel "We Love You, Bunny," and Eddy Boudel Tan for his suspenseful story of a family mystery "The Tiger and the Cosmonaut."
"Room" author Emma Donoghue is shortlisted for "The Paris Express," inspired by an 1895 railway disaster, while cookbook author and juice entrepreneur Emma Knight made the list for her debut novel "The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus."
Rounding out the short list is past Giller winner Souvankham Thammavongsa for her character study of a nail technician "Pick a Colour."
The ceremony, hosted by Rick Mercer, will be recorded live to tape this evening and will air on CBC at 9 p.m.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Man fatally shot by policeOntario - 8:45 am
- U.S. beats Canada in OTOlympic Games - 8:30 am
- Poll: Canada at OlympicsPoll - 7:30 am
- Man killed at Mar-a-LagoFlorida - 6:30 am
- Winter storm blows throughAtlantic Canada - 6:20 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]