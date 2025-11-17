Entertainment News

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau breaks silence on ex-husband Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry's romance

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is trying not to be distracted by her estranged husband Justin Trudeau's romance with Katy Perry.



The 50-year-old TV presenter - who separated from the former Canadian Prime Minister in 2023 - broke her silence on his new romance a month after Justin, 53, and pop star Katy, 41, made their debut public appearance as a couple on October 25, whilst in Paris, France, for the singer's birthday.



Appearing on the latest episode of the Arlene Is Alone podcast, host Arlene Dickinson, 69, asked Sophie how she has dealt with the publicity surrounding Justin and Katy's relationship - to which Sophie admitted it is “normal” to be affected by an ex-spouse dating someone new.



Sophie added: "We’re human beings and stuff affects us. Normal. How you react to stuff is your decision. So I choose to try to listen to the music instead of the noise.



"I’m very aware that a lot of public stuff out there can be triggers. Right, we're humans. What I do with it is my decision. The woman I want to become through this is my decision.



"Does that mean I don’t have emotions? That I don’t cry, scream, laugh? No. Especially that I’m a super tender heart, right? But it’s my decision after that, between the emotion and the reaction."



Justin and Katy were first linked after they were spotted walking her dog through Montreal's Mount Royal Park in July - the same month the Roar hitmaker announced her split from 48-year-old actor Orlando Bloom after nine years together, and whom she has five-year-old daughter Daisy with.



And Sophie said she has to “let myself feel” whilst refusing to be in "reactive mode" amid her ex-husband and Katy's romance.



Sophie told Arlene: "I’ll let myself be disappointed by someone, I’ll let myself be angry, be sad. And I know for a fact how important it is, as a mental health advocate, to feel those emotions.



"You can stay in that reactive mode, but you’ll suffer the consequences. I’m also learning at 50 that people will meet life as where they are inside of them … it’s your choice to see that and be like, ‘How am I going to let that affect my happiness?’"



Sophie - who has sons Xavier, 18, and Hadrien, 11, as well as daughter Ella-Grace, 16, with Justin - says she and her ex-husband maintain a good relationship for their children following their split after 18 years of marriage.



She said: "We have separate lives, but we have one family life. You need a common, conscious decision that our family is our greatest creation and we’re going to feed it together, no matter if we’re on different life paths."