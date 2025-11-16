Entertainment News

Jennifer Aniston feels 'very safe' with new love

Photo: © Instagram/@jenniferaniston

Jennifer Aniston feels “very safe” with new boyfriend Jim Curtis.



The 56-year-old actress started dating the 50-year-old hypnotherapist earlier this year and friends say Jennifer is smitten with her new beau.



A source told PEOPLE: “He is kind and grounded. She acts like she feels very safe with him. She's really in a great place.”



Jennifer also “admires” Jim’s work, and the pair have a great deal in common.



The insider said: "Their relationship is different. She's very excited about it.



"It's obvious that she admires him. She talks about how he has amazing energy, and she loves what he does for living, because it truly helps people, including herself.



"They both liked little rituals and moments that are grounding. They are both into symbolism."



Meanwhile, Jennifer spoke about Jim in a recent interview, calling the life coach "very special" and "very normal".



She told ELLE magazine: " Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people.



"He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."



Jennifer - who was previously married to actor Brad Pitt actor and was in a relationship with Justin Theroux from 2015 until 2018 – was first spotted with Jim when the pair vacationed together in Mallorca, Spain, over the Fourth of July weekend this summer.



After Jennifer made their relationship Instagram official, Jim reciprocated by adding more pictures of the pair together and wrote: "If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up."