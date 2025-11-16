Britney Spears' Kardashians catch up

Entertainment News

Spears, Kardashians meet

Britney Spears enjoyed a girls’ night in with the Kardashians.



Kim Kardashian, 45, reunited with Britney, 43, for a catch up at her Calabasas home, where they joked around and took pictures with Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian, 41, and Britney’s manager Cade Hudson.



Kim shared a picture of the quartet on Instagram Stories and captioned it: “Calabasas Nights”, while Khloe reposted the pictures on her own account.



This was Kim and Britney’s first public reunion in 13 years, after the pair partied together at a 2012 Grammy Awards bash.



Meanwhile, Kim previously shared her support for Britney on social media, after watching the 2021 Framing Britney Spears documentary which chronicled the popstar’s 13-year conservatorship.



She wrote on her Instagram Story in March 2021 “The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgment for entertainment.



“I was shamed on a weekly basis that made my insecurities so painful I couldn’t leave the house for months after. “It really broke me. [I took] these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channeled it into motivation.



“Everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion. You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness (sic).”