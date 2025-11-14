Entertainment News

Cardi B gives birth to 4th child as she looks forward to 'new chapter'

Cardi B has 4th child

Cardi B has given birth to her fourth child.



The 33-year-old rapper confirmed she has welcomed her first child with her NFL star boyfriend Stefon Diggs into the world, and she is looking forward to starting the "next chapter" of her life.



She wrote on Instagram: "My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. (sic)"



Following the birth, Bodak Yellow hitmaker Cardi - who has three other children, Kulture, seven, Wave, four, and Blossom, 14 months, with her estranged husband, rapper Offset - has already started getting ready for her Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off in February, by getting her body and mind "right".



She added: "I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever (sic)"



Cardi is said to be "healthy and happy" following the birth of her fourth child.



Her rep confirmed to PEOPLE: "Cardi is healthy and happy."



New England Patriots wide receiver Diggs previously revealed he and Cardi were having a boy, telling the publication: "I can’t wait to make him do push-ups and sit-ups and run around."



Sources connected to Cardi told TMZ she gave birth to her and Diggs' new arrival last week, and the NFL star was with her when their little boy was born.