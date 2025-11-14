Justin Bieber struggling to sing amid painful injury
Bieber struggling to sing
Justin Bieber has suffered a painful injury - leaving him in excruciating pain when he sings.
The 31-year-old star injured his hip after he fell off his one-wheel - a self-balancing electric skateboard that features one wheel between footpads on either side, and sees people lean forwards and backwards to move.
Speaking to his friends during a Twitch livestream on Thursday (11.13.25), the baby hitmaker said: "My rib hurts so f****** bad, bro, you saw it happen, right?
"That s*** bro is hurting me bad, bro, I'm trying to play it cool, bro, this s*** is f****** with me.
"Chad, I f****** fell on my side on that one-wheel and landed on my (hip), so even singing, laughing, everything hurts."
In Justin's Halloween (11.13.25) Twitch livestream, the two-time Grammy Award winner admitted he is reluctant to tour a lot because he does not like leaving behind his 28-year-old wife, Hailey Bieber, and their 15-month-old son, Jack Blues.
He said: "Touring takes so much out of you, and I’ve done it since I was a kid.
"Even the idea of touring sounds super daunting.
"I always start out really loving it and then it gets to a point where I am super burnt out."
However, the Beauty and the Beat singer wants to choose a location where he can perform for two nights.
The star - who is headlining the music and arts festival Coachella in 2026 - said: "I really wanna do spot-date where I pick a city and do a couple of shows and not commit to a whole two years."
Hailey, meanwhile, recently shared that she and Justin will always be "very protective" of Jack Blues - an approach to parenthood the couple feels "really comfortable" about.
The model - who also admitted she was not fully prepared for the challenges of motherhood - told GQ magazine: "We’re just taking it a day at a time.
"We both feel very protective of our son and I don’t think that’s ever going to change, but our life is our life, and it is really public, so I think we’re just going to cross every bridge that we need to when we get there.
"But as of right now, I feel really comfortable about the way we are sharing things and not sharing things."
