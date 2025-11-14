Entertainment News

Billie Eilish lashes out at 'pathetic coward' Elon Musk as he closes in on trillionaire status

Billie Eilish lashes out

Photo: © AVALON

Billie Eilish has raged at "pathetic coward" Elon Musk as he is set to become a trillionaire.



The Birds of a Feather singer took to her Instagram Stories to take aim at the maverick businessman, calling him a "f****** pathetic p**** bitch coward" in the wake of Tesla shareholders approving a pay packet that could take his worth into the trillions.



Billie's public attack came after she reshared an Instagram carousel posted by the My Voice, My Choice movement, which started with an image of the entrepreneur and text that read: "Elon Musk became the world's first billionaire, here's what he could do with it."



The subsequent slides suggested ways that Musk could assist the world, including claims that he could "end world hunger", "save endangered species" and "rebuild Gaza".



Billie suggested that the world's richest man could do even more, writing: "Etc..."



It isn't the first time that the Bad Guy hitmaker has hit out at those with vast wealth, as she last month urged billionaires to donate their riches to the needy.



Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards - where Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was in attendance - the 23-year-old singer said: "We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country.



"I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, and maybe give it to some people that need it."



Eilish added: "Love you all, but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah. Give your money away, shorties!"



Meanwhile, Billie previously admitted she dreams of having a day where she could do "normal" things without having to worry about being spotted.



She told British Vogue earlier this year: "I’d love to go ride on the subway.



"I’d love to just walk around outside for a day, that would be so nice.



"I would love to just do normal things.



"I would love to walk around a cute, popular neighbourhood or go get a meal, and not have to worry about hiding my face or my safety or about someone taking a photo of me when I don’t know."