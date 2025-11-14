Billie Eilish lashes out at 'pathetic coward' Elon Musk as he closes in on trillionaire status
Billie Eilish lashes out
Billie Eilish has raged at "pathetic coward" Elon Musk as he is set to become a trillionaire.
The Birds of a Feather singer took to her Instagram Stories to take aim at the maverick businessman, calling him a "f****** pathetic p**** bitch coward" in the wake of Tesla shareholders approving a pay packet that could take his worth into the trillions.
Billie's public attack came after she reshared an Instagram carousel posted by the My Voice, My Choice movement, which started with an image of the entrepreneur and text that read: "Elon Musk became the world's first billionaire, here's what he could do with it."
The subsequent slides suggested ways that Musk could assist the world, including claims that he could "end world hunger", "save endangered species" and "rebuild Gaza".
Billie suggested that the world's richest man could do even more, writing: "Etc..."
It isn't the first time that the Bad Guy hitmaker has hit out at those with vast wealth, as she last month urged billionaires to donate their riches to the needy.
Speaking at the Wall Street Journal's Innovator Awards - where Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg was in attendance - the 23-year-old singer said: "We're in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country.
"I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, and maybe give it to some people that need it."
Eilish added: "Love you all, but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah. Give your money away, shorties!"
Meanwhile, Billie previously admitted she dreams of having a day where she could do "normal" things without having to worry about being spotted.
She told British Vogue earlier this year: "I’d love to go ride on the subway.
"I’d love to just walk around outside for a day, that would be so nice.
"I would love to just do normal things.
"I would love to walk around a cute, popular neighbourhood or go get a meal, and not have to worry about hiding my face or my safety or about someone taking a photo of me when I don’t know."
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Man not allowed at poolPenticton - 4:20 pm
- Increasing regional tourismNelson - 4:15 pm
- Trump warns of 'bad things' Iran - 4:14 pm
- Avalanche kills snowmobilerFernie - 4:13 pm
- Drug, violence arrest blitzSouth Okanagan - 4:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]