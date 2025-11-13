Entertainment News

Stranger Things cast won't see finale until released

The Stranger Things cast won't see the final episode of the series until it hits Netflix.



The long-awaited fifth and last season of the show is released in three installments over the next two months and while the cast have promised fans won't be disappointed, they won't actually get to see the final events play out until the audience do.



Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, told Entertainment Weekly: "[The episodes keep] getting more emotional and more spectacle, but still even more intimate.



"The stakes just keep getting higher and higher, and the show — you are not ready. I just watched five and six, and I was sobbing. It's so good.



"And then the finale, they're not gonna show any of us, so I won't see it until the world sees it and I'm just as excited as you guys are."



Joe Keery, who plays Steve Harrington, teased the later episodes are a "big swing", while Millie Bobby Brown, who stars as Eleven wants "popcorn being thrown" during screenings of the finale.



While the cast have promised big things for the later episodes, both Charlie Heaton and Maya Hawke - who play Jonathan Byers and Robin Buckley respectively - believe the Volume I release is just as powerful.



Charlie said: "I feel like the end of this Volume [I] is like a finale in itself."



Maya added: "This whole season is big all the way. Most seasons work where we introduce you to a small world: Everyone's bounced back, everyone's got a new job, everyone's doing their best with their normal life and worrying about girls and school....



"This season, the volume gets turned up all the way right from the beginning. The stakes are gonna feel high from the very beginning to the very end."



The first four episodes of the season, Volume I, will be released on 26 November, with Volume II, episodes five-seven, premiering on Christmas Day (24.12.25) and the two-hour series finale will come out on Netflix and selected cinemas in the UK on New Year's Day (01.01.26).