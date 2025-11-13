Entertainment News

Kathy Griffin shares huge cost of recent facelift

$200K for third facelift

Kathy Griffin paid over $200,000 for her third facelift.



The 65-year-old comic admitted her most recent cosmetic procedure was "not cheap" but she insisted she wouldn't pay as much as some stars, noting the treatment can cost as much as $1 million.



Appearing on The Good Guys podcast, she told hosts Josh Peck and Ben Soffer: “It was not cheap. You ready? 218,000.



"Do you know how many d*** jokes I have to tell for $218,000? I have to do at least two shows."



On not paying as much as her peers, she added: “I'm just such a money person. I can't bring myself to do it.



"What I love about my D-List life is, I went to Kris Jenner’s last guy. Not the million ponytail ... where they pull your whole face up ... that's what Kris got. But I went to her last guy."



Kathy admitted she "foolishly" thought other women in the public eye would be open about having cosmetic work done because of the scrutiny photos of themselves receive.



She said: “I’ve had three facelifts… I have been paparazzied on my daily walk… If you’re listening or watching this, imagine you’re at the height of a workout and someone takes a close-up of your face. Sure. Not the most flattering photos.



"And then they always put a side of me, like now where I have fake eyelashes on, I’ve got a little magic hair in some of this hair out of my head. Some of it came from a gay man - a gay donor - and so, I have to just laugh because I’ve decided that it means I’m famous that I’m getting, they call it paparazzi photography as you know, the lingo.



"And so the facelift, when I decided to talk about it on my little YouTube show, took off. I mean, I thought that doctor was gonna propose. He was so excited. So yes.



" I also think foolishly every actress or woman is gonna talk about having their face work, but no, it’s not. It’s just me."



The Love Wrecked actress admitted in August she had undergone a third facelift because she is "vain".



During an appearance on the Talk Your Head Off podcast, Kathy explained: "This is my third [facelift], yes ...



"I know that’s so vain! I’m so vain for no reason. No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes, which is what I want ...



"I don't want you to come to care what I look like. I'm in Lululemons today for God's sake. I'm in my fat pants. I don't have dysmorphia ... I have a little."