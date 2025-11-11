Entertainment News

Kim Kardashian brands psychics 'pathological liars'

Photo: © Avalon

Kim Kardashian has branded a group of psychics "pathological liars".



The 45-year-old star has been studying to become an attorney but recently revealed she had failed the bar exam, and she's particularly annoyed because all four of the clairvoyants she consulted had told her she would pass.



In a TikTok recap of her mom Kris Jenner's 70th birthday celebrations, Kim could be seen on the phone while a make-up artist worked on her eyes.



She fumed: "All of the f****** psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f****** full of s***.



“They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars, don’t believe anything they say."



Kim - who plays lawyer Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s All’s Fair – revealed over the weekend that she had failed to pass the California Bar Exam, the final step in her dream of becoming an attorney.



She wrote on Instagram Stories: “Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV



“Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up just more studying and even more determination.



“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far.



“Falling short isn't failure - it's fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivates me even more.



“Let's Go!!!!!!!!!!!.”



Kim previously enrolled in a four-year apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm in 2018 and took the baby bar exam three times before passing it in 2021.



She also reportedly passed the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam (MPRE) in March.



Kim is said to have shared the results of her exam one day before the results were made public as she wanted to be honest with her fans.



A source close to Kim told TMZ: “She decided to share the news before the results were public on Sunday because she's been so open about her journey the entire time - and knew fans would be super interested.”