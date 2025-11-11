Entertainment News

Jessica Alba will put her children first

Alba puts her kids first

Photo: © Getty Images

Jessica Alba's children are her top priority.



The 44-year-old actress separated from her husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage earlier this year but revealed that the couple's children – daughters Honor, 17, Haven, 14, and son Hayes, seven – will always come first for her despite the changes that have occurred in her life.



Jessica told E! News at the Baby2Baby Gala: "They're my No. 1 priority. So as long as they're happy and they're good and they're healthy, we're all good."



The Sin City actress has been a longtime advocate of Baby2Baby and wants the organisation to provide basic items for children and families in need.



Alba said: "As a mother, there's nothing more important than being able to provide for children.



"There are so many families that are trying to get by and doing the best they can, and they still really struggle to be able to provide basic necessities for their babies."



Jessica was joined at the event by her new boyfriend Danny Ramirez and is determined to "have fun" with the actor in this new chapter of her life.



She said: "I'm definitely trying to have fun and feel good and feel full."



The Honey actress previously described how she has learned to "let life happen" since her split from Cash.



Reflecting on her life since the split, she told Extra: "I think everybody can relate to, you try to plan so much, especially as a mom, you’re always trying to plan, plan, and control things.



"And I think you just realise, especially as time goes by, that what’s meant for you is actually what’s going to show up and what’s going to happen.



“Sometimes, you just have to let life happen and enjoy yourself and things will fall into place. Trust the process."



Alba had announced her split from Cash in a post on social media in January.



She wrote: "I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash.



"I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.



"We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time. (sic)"