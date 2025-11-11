Entertainment News

Prince William encourages young people to wear a poppy on Armistice Day

Prince Will touts poppies

Photo: © Avalon

Prince William has implored young people to wear a poppy on Remembrance Day.



The Prince of Wales will emphasise how important it is for people of all ages to commemorate those lost during war in a video address that will be broadcast to students aged nine to 14 on Armistice Day (11.11.25).



William says: "Armistice Day is an important time for us to stop and reflect; it is a reminder that Remembrance is for everyone.



"When we remember, we connect with a service in a personal way. We learn from the courage of others, and we carry their stories forward, so they are not forgotten. It's not just about the past – it's about shaping who we become in the future."



The 43-year-old royal continues: "Remembrance teaches us empathy, resilience and responsibility. And when we wear a red poppy or take a moment of silence, we are saying, 'Thank you. We have not forgotten and we will not forget.'"



At an event to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May, William told veterans of the importance of the "next generation" hearing their stories and reiterated his thoughts during his latest speech – which will be broadcast during the Royal British Legion's Remembrance Assembly.



The prince said: "Coming together for Remembrance is a vital way to honour those whose service keeps us safe.



"Even today, as we continue to face a number of conflicts across the world, we honour those who have gone before us, and those who are serving now.



"Their memories matter, their lives matter, and they remind us to be respectful, kind, brave and thoughtful every day."



William's message comes after his eldest son Prince George, 12, made a surprise appearance at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday (08.11.25).



The prince attended the service at London's Royal Albert Hall for the first time this weekend, joining his mother Catherine, Princess of Wales, and King Charles and Queen Camilla in the royal box.



The audience at the venue stood as the family entered to the sound of a trumpeters' fanfare and took their seats, with George, wearing a black suit with a poppy pin, sitting next to his mother.



The festival, which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the 25th anniversary of the lifting of a ban preventing gay, lesbian and bisexual military personnel from serving openly, was hosted by Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham.



The royals got to enjoy performances from Sir Rod Stewart with the RAF Squadronaires, the Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines, the Household Division and the RAF.



In between the music were tributes to the fallen and reflections from veterans, as well as a focus on military children who have lost parents.