The Guess Who announce Canadian tour to mark end to legal dispute over band name

Photo: The Canadian Press Randy Bachman, left, and Burton Cummings perform in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - The Guess Who

Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman are hitting the road as the Guess Who for the first time in 23 years.

The rock veterans have announced a 2026 Canadian tour they say will be their first under the band name since settling a trademark dispute with former group members.

The legal spat had forced the duo to perform Guess Who hits such as "American Woman" and "These Eyes" as Bachman-Cummings instead.

Bachman and Cummings said in September 2024 that they had settled their lawsuit with Jim Kale and Garry Peterson and had acquired the trademark for the band name.

The celebratory tour kicks off May 26 in Moncton, N.B., with stops including Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

Ticket pre-sales start Tuesday, with the general sale beginning Friday.

The 12 Canadian dates include Ottawa Bluesfest on July 19 and Vancouver's Pacific National Exhibition on Aug. 23.

They join earlier announced shows in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Jan. 31, 2026 and as part of a cruise out of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., from Feb. 23 to Feb, 27.

"Randy and I are thrilled that our songs have never gone away. That people still want to hear us perform them live. We are going to go out and honour the music," Cummings said in a release issued Monday.

"I’m looking ahead and very excited to be joining up with Burton and touring as The Guess Who again. Together we created decades of incredible songs and memories that still stand strong today. Can’t wait to sing them with you all soon!" said Bachman.