'Trailer Park Boys' actor Mike Smith arraigned on sexual assault charge

Photo: The Canadian Press Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys," poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary on Nov. 14, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Mike Smith, best known for playing Bubbles on the long-running comedy "The Trailer Park Boys," was arraigned on Monday in Halifax provincial court on a sexual assault charge.

Smith appeared in court through his lawyer Stan MacDonald.

“This is an allegation at this point. It hasn’t been proven. It’ll be tried in court, it won’t be tried in the media,” MacDonald said in a short declaration to reporters outside the courtroom.

“In the meantime, we ask that the privacy of everyone involved be respected.”

The charge stems from an incident in December 2017, for which Smith was arrested Oct. 2. Court documents do not include details of the alleged assault, but show that Smith has been ordered not to communicate with or visit the home, work, or school of the alleged victim.

And the court ordered a publication ban on anything that would identify the female complainant.

Even though the incident took place in 2017, Crown prosecutor Nicole Ford says it’s not uncommon for charges to come out years later. “We do see that regularly, and that’s why there’s no limitation for sexual violence."

Trailer Park Boys Incorporated, a Nova Scotia-based company with Smith registered as one of three directors, posted a statement on social media saying the company is aware of the allegations and takes them seriously.

“We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved,” the statement reads. “At this time, Mike has stepped away from his role at Trailer Park Boys Incorporated.” The other two registered directors of the company are John Paul Tremblay, who plays Julian on the show, and Robert Wells, the actor who plays Ricky.

The statement says the company remains “focused on delivering the long-awaited 13th season for our fans.” The Trailer Park Boys announced in August that they had completed filming for the 10-episode season, which will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the series.

Ford says that there is no special treatment for public figures. “We evaluate every file the same way for each individual person, and we maintain our integrity of the investigation. We do not provide any type of special treatment to anyone based on their public profile.”

Smith has had legal challenges before. In April 2016 he faced a battery charge in Los Angeles for an incident at a Hollywood hotel involving a woman. The misdemeanour domestic battery charge was dropped a month later.

The LA City Attorney’s office said at the time it decided not to pursue the charge “due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

Smith denied any wrongdoing in a written statement issued shortly after his April 1, 2016, arrest, saying the woman involved in the incident was a friend of his with whom he had a “loud and heated dispute.”

“At no time did I assault her. I am not guilty of the misdemeanour charged against me,” he said at the time.

Smith is next expected in court Dec. 3, where he is scheduled to enter a plea.