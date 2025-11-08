Entertainment News

Trailer Park Boys actor Mike Smith charged with sexual assault for 2017 incident

'Bubbles' actor charged

Photo: The Canadian Press Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the "Trailer Park Boys" poses for photos at the 24th Annual Gemini Awards in Calgary, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Mike Smith, the actor behind the character Bubbles from the Trailer Park Boys, has been charged with sexual assault for a 2017 incident.

Court documents say Smith was charged by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 2, and he is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

A spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service says the Crown will be seeking a publication ban on any information that could identify the victim in this case. Court documents say the alleged sexual assault took place on Dec. 30, 2017.

The documents do not include details about the allegation, which has not been proven in court.

Court documents show that Smith has been ordered not to communicate with or visit the workplace, home or school of the alleged victim.

Smith's lawyers and management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

An emailed statement from Trailer Park Boys Incorporated says they are aware of the allegation and take such matters seriously, and Smith has stepped away from his role as managing director.

"We recognize how difficult an allegation of this nature is for all involved. Out of respect for the legal process, we will not comment further on the case."

The statement says they remain "focused on delivering the long-awaited 13th season for our fans."

The Trailer Park Boys announced in August they had completed filming for the 10-episode season 13, which will coincide with the 25th anniversary of the series beginning.

In April 2016, Smith faced a battery charge in Los Angeles for an incident at a Hollywood hotel involving a woman. The misdemeanour domestic battery charge was dropped a month later.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office said at the time it decided not to pursue the charge “due to lack of sufficient evidence.”

Smith denied any wrongdoing in a written statement issued shortly after his April 1, 2016, arrest, saying the woman involved in the incident was a friend of his with whom he had a “loud and heated dispute.”

“At no time did I assault her. I am not guilty of the misdemeanour charged against me,” he said at the time.

Not long after news of Smith’s arrest surfaced in 2016, his co-star at the time, Lucy DeCoutere, announced she was leaving the television show.

DeCoutere took to social media at the time to say: “If I find out that somebody is abusive, I cut them out of my life" and she was resigning. She later insisted she remained friends with the cast and crew of the Trailer Park Boys, despite saying her departure was linked to Smith’s arrest.

