Cristiano Ronaldo 'had tears in his eyes' amid proposal

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Georgina Rodríguez "didn't care" about her engagement ring.



The 31-year-old beauty got engaged to soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo earlier this year, after eight years of dating - but the sporting icon insists that Georgina was totally relaxed about her engagement ring.



Speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo shared: "One thing that I love, she didn't care about the ring. She asked me if I was honest and I said, 'I want you and I want to marry you'."



Ronaldo - who previously dated actress Irina Shayk - also confessed to feeling overcome with emotion during the proposal.



He explained: "I didn't cry, but I had tears in my eyes."



The former Manchester United star embarked on an extensive search for the perfect engagement ring, before popping the question to his long-time partner.



He said: "She asked me for a ring to offer her because it was one of her dreams to have a good stone. And I work hard, work hard and finally I find what she love."



Ronaldo admits that he's "not a romantic guy" by nature. However, the soccer star felt that the time was right to pop the question.



He recalled: "It was like 1 am. My daughters were in bed sleeping. One of my friends gave me the ring to offer Gio, and as I was giving her the ring, my two kids come in and say, 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married'.



"I said, 'Wow, this is the right moment to say yes.' It was the time. I knew that I was going to do it one day, but I hadn't planned to do it then."



Ronaldo and Georgina announced their engagement in August.



The brunette beauty confirmed the news by sharing a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram with her hand on top of Ronaldo's.



Georgina - who was the subject of a 2022 Netflix documentary, I Am Georgina - captioned her snap: "Yes I do. In this and all my lives."