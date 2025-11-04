Entertainment News

George Clooney explains why he's never had an argument with wife Amal

No arguments with Amal

Photo: © Avalon

George Clooney has "never had an argument" with his wife Amal because he just "doesn't care" about petty gripes.



The Hollywood actor, 64, has been with the lawyer since 2013 and they are now married with two children together but he's adamant they've never had a proper "fight" because he's at the "point in life" where he doesn't feel the need to "be right".



During an interview on CBS News, George explained: "Well, when you're younger, you want to be right about everything, you know. 'Don't paint that color on the wall'.



"And you know, Amal and I - everybody gets ticked off when I say it - but we've never had a fight. We never had an argument. And some of it is because I'm at this point in life where if she wants to paint the wall red, I don't care.



"You get to a point in life where you just go: 'Why would that be a discussion or an argument?' We have a really amazing relationship because we're also so supportive of each other that it's like, I don't care."



He added: "[When I was younger] I think I would have found things to, you know, stick my chest out about that I can go now: 'It doesn't matter, I don't care'."



The former E.R. star recently revealed the couple has stopped visiting dangerous places since becoming parents to wins Alexander and Ella, eight.



He told PEOPLE: "Well, you have to be careful, right? You can't just go swinging as you used to. And Amal and I both had to change our goals on where we would go.



"I used to enjoy going in places that were dangerous. I liked going into the Nuba Mountains and Darfur and Abyei, and there was war zones. And I found it exhilarating. And Amal was in a bunker in Beirut for two years doing the court cases."



He added: "We had to make decisions not to do that once we had kids. You had to change sort of what the rules were."



The Gravity star also previously explained that he left Hollywood for France so his children could have a "fair shake" at life.



He told Esquire magazine: "You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it.



"But now, for them, it’s like - they’re not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life.



"I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life."