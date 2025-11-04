Entertainment News

Reese Witherspoon insists Jennifer Aniston is 'not who people think she is'

Reese Witherspoon is convinced Jennifer Aniston is "not who people think she is".



The Hollywood actress, 49, has opened up about her long-running friendship with the former Friends star describing her as "very warm and friendly" and she went on to insist her pal isn't at all like her tabloid persona and is "not holding onto stuff".



During an appearance on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Reese said: "We’ve known each other so long and we are very different people. She’s really warm and welcoming. She’s a big host. She’s very warm and friendly. I think I’m more nerdy.



"I used to be really rigid. I think my edge has softened. Life does that to you. But Jen, I will say, I’ve known Jen 25 years, 26 years ...



"She’s always been really lovely and nurturing and warm and friendly and kind - and has been through her own stuff. And has reason to be a little guarded."



The Legally Blonde star went on to reveal she once cried during an interview when defending her friend.



She said: "I’ve cried in one of our interviews because I was like, I just think people are so unfair sometimes that they think they know her and make assumptions. She’s not who people think she is. She’s not holding onto old things."



Host Dax then asked if Reese meant Jennifer isn't "pining for [ex-husband] Brad Pitt?" and Reese replied: "No. She’s doing great. At her 50th birthday - one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is...



"People from her teenage years, people from her twenties, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend, was there. She just is like a high-spiritual integrity person."



Jennifer turned 50 in February 2019 and she threw a big party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles which was attended by her ex-husband Brad Pitt as well as her former partner Justin Theroux.



It comes after Jennifer, 56, went Instagram official with her new boyfriend Jim Curtis.



The actress was first linked to the "transformational coach and master hypnotherapist" in July and she took to the social media platform on Sunday (02.11.25) to declare her love for Jim on his birthday.



Sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple sharing an embrace, Jennifer wrote: "Happy birthday my love. Cherished."