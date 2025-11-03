284870
F1 driver Charles Leclerc is engaged to his longtime girlfriend

BANG Showbiz - Nov 3, 2025 / 12:51 pm | Story: 581832

F1 star Charles Leclerc is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The Ferrari driver, 28, got the couple's beloved Dachshund, Leo - who travels around the globe with his parents to the Grand Prixs - to help with the romantic proposal by having "DAD WANTS TO MARRY YOU" engraved on a dog bone-shaped tag on a bow tie.

He also had masses of red roses in a heart shape and candles laid out, as well as cookies in the shape of their initials at the dinner table.

The 23-year-old model and influencer wowed in a baby-blue silk gown.

Alongside a series of pictures of the trio on Instagram, Leclerc wrote: "Mr(squared) and Mrs Leclerc."

The couple were first spotted together at Wimbledon in summer 2023.

Several of Leclerc's rivals have taken to the comments section to congratulate the pair.

His former Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz, commented: "Yesssss (handclap and red heart emojis)."

McLaren's Oscar Piastri wrote: "Congrats!"

The official Scuderia Ferrari page wrote: "Fantastic news!! Congratulations."

Motorsport journalist Will Buxton penned: "Huge congratulations. What lovely news."

The loved-up duo live in Leclerc's native Monaco with their pet pooch.

Alexandra hails from France and shares fashion, beauty and luxury lifestyle content with her 1.9 million followers on TikTok and 2.9 million on Instagram.

