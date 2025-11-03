Entertainment News

Donald Trump slams Seth Meyers as a 'truly deranged lunatic'

Trump slams Seth Meyers

Photo: Getty Images

Donald Trump has branded Seth Meyers' jokes about his trip to Asia on Late Night "probably illegal".



In the A Closer Look segment aired on October 30, 2025, the late-night talk show host zeroed in on the US President’s remarks aboard the USS George Washington in Japan, where he criticised electric catapults used on aircraft carriers.



Meyers joked: “Trump’s out here campaigning against magnets like they personally wronged him.”



He added: “This is a man who thinks steam catapults are the hill to die on. Not the economy, not healthcare—catapults.”



The segment also featured Meyers impersonating Trump’s delivery, saying: “I like steam because you can fix it with a wrench. Magnets? You need a wizard.”



The audience erupted in laughter as Meyers continued: “He’s ranting about catapults like he’s auditioning for a role in a steampunk reboot of Top Gun.”



In response, Trump called Meyers "a truly deranged lunatic".



He reacted on his Truth Social platform on Saturday (01.11.25): “Seth Meyers of NBC may be the least talented person to ‘perform’ live in the history of television.



“In fact, he may be the WORST to perform, live or otherwise. I watched his show the other night for the first time in years. In it he talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers which I complain about as not being as good as much less expensive steam catapults.”



He went on: "On and on he went, a truly deranged lunatic.



“Why does NBC waste its time and money on a guy like this??? - NO TALENT, NO RATINGS, 100 per cent ANTI TRUMP, WHICH IS PROBABLY ILLEGAL!!!”



Meyers was among the late-night TV hosts to rally around Jimmy Kimmel when his show was taken off air by ABC over comments he made about the killing of political campaigner Charlie Kirk.



Seth dedicated Late Night's A Closer Look to the president's relationship with free speech and the media and warned that the broadcaster's decision to pull the plug on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was a "big moment in our democracy".



He said of the president: "His administration is pursuing a crackdown on free speech — and completely unrelated, I just want to say, before we get started here, that I’ve always admired and respected Mr. Trump.



"I’ve always believed he was a visionary, innovator, a great president, and an even better golfer. And if you’ve ever seen me say anything negative about him, that’s just AI.”