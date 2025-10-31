Entertainment News

Daniel Radcliffe makes Broadway return

Daniel Radcliffe is returning to Broadway.



The Harry Potter actor will star in Every Brilliant Thing, a one-person play about depression which will premiere in New York at the Hudson theatre on 21 February, 2026.



The production - which will run until 24 May - was written by Duncan Macmillan, along with the show's original star Jonny Donahoe, and the writer was "thrilled" to get Daniel involved.



Duncan said: “When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn’t have been more thrilled.



“He has the intelligence, quick wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites – he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can’t wait to get started.”



Every Brilliant Thing revolves around a child reacting to their mother's suicide attempt and making a list of the things that make life worth living, with the audience encouraged to join in by shouting out the list.



As the child becomes an adult, their list continues to develop but it is now the older ones in need of a reason to be hopeful.



The play debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2014 and has been performed in more than 80 countries, with the likes of Sue Perkins, Sir Lenny Henry and Ambika Mod stepping in as the lead when Jonny stopped performing it in 2017.



Minnie Driver is currently starring in a London production of Every Brilliant Thing at @sohoplace, which closed on 8 November.



The structure of the play can be tailored for specific audiences, with 90s Greek popular culture references included when Melina Theo starred in an adaptation in Greece and a specific brand of ice cream mentioned during Oliver Chong's Singapore performances.



Daniel, 36, made his stage debut in Equus in 2007 and has starred in a number of productions in London and New York since then.



His last Broadway appearance was in Merrily We Roll Along last year, for which he won a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.