A newly discovered Dr. Seuss manuscript will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary
Dr. Seuss files discovered
A newly discovered Dr. Seuss manuscript featuring the Cat in the Hat and celebrating the United States will be published next year, just in time for America’s 250th anniversary.
“Sing the 50 United States” is the first full manuscript written by Dr. Seuss — born Theodor Geisel — to be discovered since the posthumous release of “What Pet Should I Get?” in 2015.
The new book aims to teach readers the names of the states. “To sing the 50 United States, you have to use your brain,” the Cat in the Hat advises. “Massachusetts. Minnesota. Missouri and Montana. M-i-s-s-Mississippi. Maryland! Michigan and Maine!”
“Uncovering a new work from Ted is like finding a time capsule of his imagination,” says Susan Brandt, president and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises. “'Sing the 50 United States' celebrates his boundless creativity, genius with words, and enduring ability to inspire young readers everywhere. We’re honored to share this new Dr. Seuss treasure with readers across America during such a meaningful milestone year.”
The manuscript was found earlier this year in archival materials at the Geisel Library at The University California San Diego. Geisel also left behind a cover sketch and notes on the overall art direction. New illustrations were done by artist Tom Brannon, in the style of Dr. Seuss.
Random House Children’s Books will publish the book on June 2, 2026, with a first printing of 500,000 copies.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- GST relief to cost $12.4 bOttawa - 11:20 am
- Canadians at the GrammysLos Angeles - 11:17 am
- Real caring through actionPenticton - 11:16 am
- Racing in the snowLumby - 11:04 am
- Expanded GST creditWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]