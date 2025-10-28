283048
Entertainment News  

Kelsey Grammer, 70, announces the birth of his 8th child: 'Isn't that lovely?'

Grammer has 8th child

The Associated Press - Oct 28, 2025 / 8:27 am
FILE - Kelsey Grammer arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2015.
Photo: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
FILE - Kelsey Grammer arrives at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2015. 

It's a boy — named Christopher — for 70-year-old actor Kelsey Grammer and his wife Kayte Walsh.

The “Frasier” star announced his latest baby news on Monday's edition of the “Pod Meets World” podcast.

“We just had our fourth one, it just became eight kids," Grammer said. "It was like three days ago. Christopher has just joined the family. Pretty cool. Yeah, isn't that lovely?”

The child is the fourth for Walsh and Grammer. The actor also has four older children from previous relationships, including two with ex-wife Camille Grammer, an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Grammer was on the podcast to discuss his recent book, “Karen: A Brother Remembers," about the murder of his sister when she was 18.

