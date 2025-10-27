Entertainment News

Nashville country stars to pay tribute to Anne Murray at Opry House concert

Country stars to pay tribute

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Anne Murray prepares to present the award for group of the year at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Some of country music's top stars will celebrate Anne Murray's signature sound in Nashville tonight.

The 80-year-old East Coast legend is set to attend "The Music of My Life: An All-Star Tribute to Anne Murray," which takes place at the Opry House.

It's an evening that will reunite the "Snowbird" singer with many good friends and longtime country music connections.

Among the performers are k.d. lang and Martina McBride, who both sang with Murray on her 2007 duets album, as well as Trisha Yearwood and Natalie Grant.

Presenters will include Randy Travis as well as Brenda Lee, who awarded Murray's song "A Little Good News" with single of the year at the 1984 Country Music Association Awards.

Murray's tribute is being held in a historic venue — the Opry House is most famously home to the Grand Ole Opry show.

However, representatives for Murray's record label say there's no plan to broadcast her celebration at a later date, saying it will "just be a live show in the moment."

Murray is a four-time Grammy winner and the most decorated Juno honouree with 24 wins and two career achievement trophies to her name. She's often credited alongside Kenny Rogers and Glen Campbell as one of the smooth voices who drew mainstream attention to country music in the 1970s.

She racked up hits that included "Danny's Song," "A Love Song" and "You Needed Me," before making a foray into children's music and a top-selling 1983 Christmas album.

Murray recently issued her 33rd album "Here You Are," a collection of unreleased songs. The unfinished tracks were discovered in an archive by one of her fans and polished by her record label for public release.

Earlier this year, she received a lifetime achievement award at the Junos, which added to her 1993 induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.