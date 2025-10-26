Entertainment News

Nelly Furtado says in social media post she's stepping away from performing

Photo: The Canadian Press Nelly Furtado performs during the Invictus Games opening ceremony in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025.

Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado says she's stepping away from performing "for the foreseeable future" and will be focusing on other artistic endeavours.

Furtado, 46, made the announcement on her social media channels early Friday morning, which coincided with the 25th anniversary of the release of her first album 'Whoa, Nelly!'

The singer behind hits like “Promiscuous” and “I’m Like a Bird" has been touring in support of her seventh studio album, 7, released in 2024.

She says 25 years later seeing her music reach a whole new generation of fans has been both "surreal " and "joyful."

Furtado says she made a decision to step away and take on other creative and personal endeavours that would "better suit this next phase of life."

The Juno and Grammy award winner says she enjoyed her musical career and will always identify as a songwriter, which she describes as a hobby she was lucky enough to make into career and still enjoys.

In the post, Furtado thanked all those who made her musical dreams come true and wished a next generation of musical talent years of success.