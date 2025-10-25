Entertainment News

Celeste claims record label 'threatened to drop her'

Celeste has claimed her record label "threatened to drop her".



The Stop This Flame hitmaker is gearing up to release her new album Woman Of Faces on November 14, but she has alleged that Polydor - who she inked a deal with in 2019 - were in cohorts with her over two tracks they wanted to be included on the follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 debut Not Your Muse.



Celeste claims she has been hit with "consequences" over the disagreement and has allegedly been told to "keep making" social media content - or run the risk of losing their support.



She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have to be honest right now and say there's some really f'd stuff happening behind the scenes, but I keep it moving regardless...



“I’m also told that if I don’t post, don’t keep making ‘content’, that I won’t get support from my label.



“I have an album coming out on November 14, that I worked really hard for it even to come into existence, against a lot of unfortunate circumstances.



“I was at one point threatened to be dropped if I didn’t put two particular songs on the album and now I feel I am being shown a set of consequences for not doing what I’m told.



“Also it seems I am seeing some of my ideas, and creatives I have relationships with, be used on other projects more resourced.”



Not Your Muse saw Celeste become the first British female artist in five years to have a number one debut album on the UK Albums Chart.