Orlando Bloom 'is dating mystery brunette'

Bloom is dating again

The 48-year-old actor split from pop star Katy Perry earlier this year, and Orlando has recently been on a series of top-secret dates with a mystery brunette.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Orlando and Katy split really amicably and only want the best for each other.



"He has been keeping things low-key but is dating again."



Despite this, Orlando isn't in a rush to begin a new relationship and the film star is just "having fun" for the time being.



The insider continued: "He’s been on a string of dates in Chelsea and it looks pretty chill, but he’s having fun.



"Right now, he’s keeping it casual."



Meanwhile, Katy Perry has been romantically linked to Justin Trudeau, the former Canadian Prime Minister, over recent months.



A source previously claimed that Katy and Justin "have a lot in common", after the pair were spotted together in Montreal earlier this year.



The source told People at the time: "They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes.



"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction. They have a lot in common."



Katy and Justin share a love of music.



The insider explained: "Music is one of many things they can share. Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult."



Katy confirmed the end of her engagement to Orlando in July, while Justin split from his wife Sophie Gregoire in 2023.



The source said: "Their own personal responsibilities could make this relationship move slower than it would, but there are ways to see the other and still fulfil their parenting responsibilities.



"For one thing, they each have an ex. So, duties are split in half. And long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."