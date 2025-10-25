Entertainment News

Shaquille O'Neal's $180k car missing

Shaq's Range Rover missing

Photo: (c) Avalon

Shaquille O'Neal's $180,000 Range Rover has gone missing.



The basketball legend's customised car - which was adapted to comfortably fit his 7'1" frame in the driver's seat - is believed to have been stolen when a car transport company was hacked.



The brand new vehicle was in the process of being customised by Effortless Motors in a job expected to increase its value to around $300,000 and the company had it shipped from Atlanta to Louisiana.



The car was picked up on Monday (20.10.25) but never arrived at its destination and when the customising company called to find whereit was, they discovered it had gone missing somewhere on the route.



It is believed thieves may have hacked the moving company to access data about the pick-up or drop-off and used it to divert the Range Rover into the wrong hands at some point on the route.



The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office told TMZ Sports: "Preliminary information suggests that an unauthorised individual or company may have taken possession of the vehicle under false pretenses.



"Further inquiries revealed that a tow truck registered to Griffin Wrecker Service LLC, bearing Georgia tag YIW241, was involved in transporting the vehicle to an address in Atlanta. The person believed to have coordinated the tow has not yet been fully identified."



Effortless Motors are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to its return.



A spokesperson said: “We take the security and trust of our clients very seriously.



"This was a highly coordinated criminal act targeting the transport company’s network. We are working closely with law enforcement and federal investigators to recover the vehicle and hold those responsible accountable.”



The 53-year-old former sportsman is working with police to retrieve the vehicle.



Shaquille is known for his passion for cars and has a $4 million collection of 40 vehicles, most of which have been customised for his size, including Ferrari 355 F1 Spider, a Bentley Azure, a Lamborghini Gallardo, and a 2018 Vaydor.



He previously said of the vast collection: “I don’t know why.”